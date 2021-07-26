The Belfast Summer Street Party 2021 is on! The party gets started on Monday Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. or …. the next sunny day. Featuring games, food, ice cream and two great bands we will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of the State of Maine in the 201st year! The party is a little on the skinnier side this year due to COVID so we are calling it “street party lite!” We will have a smaller footprint this year staying only on High Street.

Captain Obvious Belfast’s beloved local rock band will get the show started at 5-ish. Who knows? They’re rock stars! A Maine treasure and wildly popular Country Mist with Don Nickerson will carry the second half of the evening with a high energy show of classic early rock and roll meets country. Organizers say there will be free 200years! birthday cake (will not last long!), free samples of Maine’s favorite beverage! with Moxie tastings outside the Colonial Theatre, face painting, kids games and lots of chairs!

The street party is still looking for food vendors! Get in touch!





This is the 12th annual Belfast Summer Street Party . Mark your calendar. Tell all the kids. The Belfast Summer Street Party is happening the first Monday in Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. on High Street in beautiful downtown Belfast. Call or write for more information. Don’t forget: if it rains? The Belfast Summer Street Party is on the next sunny day!

For more information contact Mike@pilut.com or 207-338-1975.