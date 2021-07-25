PATTEN, Maine — Seven new tent sites have opened along the East Branch of the Penobscot River in the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters project was funded with support from the National Park Foundation, L.L. Bean and the Roxanne Quimby Foundation, which together covered $150,000 of the project’s $165,000 cost.

“Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was born from an act of philanthropy and we are proud to continue that legacy and improve our parks facilities with our partners,” said Andrew Bossie, executive director of the Friends of Katahdin Woods.





The campground was built to National Park Service standards for walk-in sites and features toilet facilities and one site that’s compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

It is free to enter the monument and stay at the wilderness sites, which are equipped with fire pits, a picnic table, tent platforms and bear-proof food storage boxes.