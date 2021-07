SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island — Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Bailey Gifford, a member of the Class of 2023 from Hermon, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

The president’s list is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.