Dominick Campbell, a 6-foot-9-inch, 235-pound forward who played high school basketball at the Waynflete School in Portland before transferring to a New Hampshire prep school last year, has made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Notre Dame beginning in 2022.

Campbell, who will return to Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire, for his senior year this fall, announced his decision Wednesday in a Twitter post.

“Proud to announce my commitment to Notre Dame!! Special thanks to my mom, dad, brother, grandparents, coaches and teammates for helping me along the journey!” he wrote.





Campbell, who also plays for the Middlesex [Massachusetts] Magic AAU program, will become the latest Maine high school product to make his way to South Bend, Indiana, to play for head coach Mike Brey at Notre Dame, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference in basketball.

Chris Markwood, the 2000 Gatorade Maine Player of the Year from South Portland High School, played at Notre Dame before transferring to the University of Maine for his final two years. He was a team captain as a senior with the Black Bears during the 2004-05 season.

Thomas Knight, the state’s Mr. Basketball and the 2009 Gatorade Maine Player of the Year winner from Dirigo High School in Dixfield, played with the Fighting Irish for five years. The 6-10 center started 26 games and played in 99 contests overall at Notre Dame. He was a team tri-captain during the 2013-14 season.

“Mike Brey and Notre Dame have a long history of recruiting in New England, both in the state of Maine and the Middlesex Magic program,” said Adam Finklestein, a scout and recruiting analyst for ESPN and founder of the New England Recruiting Report. “Campbell gives them a skilled big man with true inside-out tools. He makes threes, can be physical inside and has soft hands.”

Campbell, who grew up in Raymond and now lives in Scarborough, led Waynflete to the 2020 Class C South championship game during his final year with the Flyers and already had several mid-major Division I scholarship offers before enrolling at Phillips Exeter last fall to repeat his junior year.

Campbell drew the eye of the nation’s top Division I college programs this spring with his performance with the MIddlesex Magic during a showcase event in Dallas, Texas. He now is ranked No. 132 in 247 Sports’ 2022 national recruiting class.

Campbell is expected to officially accept the scholarship offer from Notre Dame during the NCAA’s early National Letter of Intent signing period for basketball between Nov. 10-17.