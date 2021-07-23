Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Collins right on electric vehicles

The electric vehicle (EV) market in Maine is relatively small right now, but there’s no doubt that it’s the wave of the future. That’s why I applaud Sen. Susan Collins for working to close the current loophole that allows these vehicles to traverse across our roads and bridges without paying for the use of them. Allowing this loophole to exist shifts the burden of funding infrastructure to those who can afford it least, essentially giving a free ride to the few who can afford to invest in an EV.

The White House recently coined the gas tax as the “Ford-F150 tax,” but in reality, it’s a tax on rural and low-income Americans. As technology advances and more EVs join our roadways, this burden shift will only become more pronounced. The gas tax is meant to be shared by all drivers who travel on America’s roads. EV cars should not get preferential treatment, especially at a time when the federal government is using our tax dollars to pay for charging stations, transmission and other infrastructure necessary to support these vehicles of the future.





While still a ways off, freight movement by electric trucks will be an important component to our nation’s environmental efforts. However, early adopters of this commercial motor vehicle technology won’t expect a loophole similar to the one being addressed by Collins. Because the trucking industry recognizes the importance of our transportation infrastructure and the need for it to be supported by all drivers that utilize it. As does Sen. Collins.

Brian Parke

Brunswick

Officers who beat porcupines

I have been watching for almost a year for the officers who beat innocent porcupines to get their just dues. Should their sentences be more than what they got? Absolutely! The charges should not have been reduced to misdemeanors because they were military veterans.

I am a firm believer in live and let live. These porcupines were causing no harm to anyone.

If they were damaging one of the officer’s camps, call the local animal control officer to come out and humanely remove them.

Pretty sad to so brutally kill an animal because he felt it was a nuisance. I know a lot of animal lovers and we are all ashamed that these two men are military veterans. I also know some veterans and they are the kindest, most caring people in this world.

I hope they both are getting the help needed to be able to contribute loving kindness back in society for all living things — human and animal.

Katheryn Larsen

Animal control officer

Easton

Oppose mine proposal

Clean water in our lakes and rivers is hopefully desired by all people in Maine. In northern Maine there is a threat to clean watershed sources of the Meduxnekeag River (flowing

East to the St. John/Wolastoq River) and the Mattawamkeag River which flows into the Penobscot.

The threat is the proposal from Wolfden Mt. Chase LLC to the Land Use Planning Commission to rezone a pristine area of lakes and streams to a development area so they can undertake an underground metallic mineral mine.

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) Wabanaki Program Committee joins the Houlton Band of Maliseets, Penobscot Nation, Trout Unlimited, Natural Resources Council of Maine, local camp owners and residents in opposition to a metal mine on Pickett Mountain — an area of clean, Class A waters.

Marilyn Roper

Member, AFSC Wabanaki Program Committee

Houlton