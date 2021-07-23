There’s a new crew taking care of the weeds in Westbrook.

Goats have been chomping down on overgrown vegetation in the city. The group is from Scapegoats, a brush and land clearing service.

They’ve been hard at work behind the four-season rink on Lincoln Street along the river. They’ll be there for two weeks before returning again in August.





“It’s a fun way to get rid of all this vegetation without using heavy machinery next to our shore land because this is right next to our river,” said Ashley Rand, deputy director of economic development in Westbrook.

City officials said that those in the area should not attempt to feed the goats, as it makes them less effective at managing the weeds.

