Two Vermont men were arrested late last week when state troopers in western Massachusetts seized a multitude of drugs, including 3,100 bags of heroin stuffed into a cereal box.

Justin Butchino, 31, of Springfield was charged with possession of Class A drugs (heroin), trafficking in Class A drugs (heroin and fentanyl), trafficking in Class B drugs (cocaine), conspiracy to violate drug laws, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misuse of auxiliary lights, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Justin Gilliam, 36, also of Springfield, was charged with trafficking in Class A drugs (heroin and fentanyl), trafficking in Class B drugs (cocaine), conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of Class B drugs (crystal methamphetamine).





Butchino was allegedly driving a black Subaru Forester with an illegible temporary license plate and improper auxiliary lights illuminated about 12:01 a.m. July 16 when a state trooper stopped him and Gilliam.

When asked about the plates, Butchino could provide no title or bill of sale, but insisted that the car was properly registered, the state police said Thursday.

The trooper was unable to verify the registration and discovered that Butchino’s driver’s license was expired and suspended in Vermont.

During a search, police found a baggie of heroin in Butchino’s pocket and a baggie of crystal methamphetamine in Gilliam’s pocket, according to the state police.

A further search turned up a used syringe, glass pipe, box cutter, two small bundles of heroin, a small bag of fentanyl, a small bag of crack cocaine and a cereal box stuffed with 3,100 bags of heroin, the state police said.

Gilliam was taken to the Shelburne Falls barracks, where he was booked, while Butchino was taken to a hospital for what police described as preexisting medical conditions.