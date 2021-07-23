The body of a Jay man, pinned underneath an ATV on the side of a road, was found by a newspaper delivery person in Canton Friday morning.

The body of Bradford White, 61, was found around 4:15 a.m. near 173 Tessier Road, according to the Oxford County sheriff’s office.

First responders believed that White was operating the ATV when he lost control, causing him to become pinned underneath the vehicle in a ditch.





Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.