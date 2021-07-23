Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies and a chance for scattered afternoon showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since May. Four more Mainers have died, bringing the statewide death toll to 891.
COVID-19 cases are increasing around the nation as the more contagious delta variant becomes the dominant coronavirus strain, but Maine is not seeing as dramatic an increase as other states,
Despite surges driven by the delta variant, there is no plan to reinstate a national mask mandate, White House officials have said.
A northern Maine golf course is in jeopardy as US-Canadian border restrictions drag on
The 18-hole golf course has become a surprising victim of the border restrictions throughout the pandemic.
PLUS: Janet Mills wants the US to reopen its border with Canada
Throw axes and eat barbecue at this new Bangor restaurant
Smoke & Steel BBQ combines three things that have proven to be highly popular in Maine in recent years: barbecue, live music and axe throwing.
Dispute over public access to ocean on Belfast’s east side settled
The city now owns an unbuildable waterfront lot with 400 or so feet of shore frontage off Highview Terrace, a subdivision not far from the Searsport town line.
Community rallies around family of 9-year-old boy killed in Belfast
Bryan Totman, 9, of Searsmont received emergency aid at the scene and was rushed to Waldo County General Hospital for treatment, but he could not be resuscitated.
Bar Harbor council wants to demolish defunct ferry terminal pier and build new marina
The cost of tearing down and then replacing the pier has been projected to be between $17 million and $21 million.
Unpredictable lake gives Aroostook County angler the biggest salmon of his life
It took John Michaud 60 years to catch the 25-inch, 8-pound salmon.
Pride crosswalks defaced in downtown Eastport get repainted with rainbow colors
A security camera at City Hall recorded someone pouring white paint onto the colored sidewalks on the night of July 13.
A Searsport woman is bringing a traditional Armenian picnic to her community
Astrig Koltookian Tanguay grew up going to the picnics hosted by her tight-knit Armenian-American community. Now she’s holding her own picnic so that Mainers can taste home cooked Middle Eastern cuisine, groove to klezmer music, take a belly dancing lesson and much more.
In other Maine news
Robert Brandow, who oversaw EMMC’s expansion into regional medical hub, dies at 92
North Dakota woman suffers ‘significant injuries’ when alleged drunken driver rear-ends her in Pittsfield
Man accused of robbing Corinth credit union, dubbed ‘Thirsty Bandit,’ remains at large
Housing is increasingly unaffordable for southern Maine’s working-class families
Passamaquoddy Tribe hopes restored sovereignty will address longstanding water problems
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will start again for the Sea Dogs on Sunday
Plane landing gear falls onto the golf course at Gorham Country Club
Maine’s high court upholds 40-year sentence in slaying of Old Orchard Beach man