BANGOR — St. Joe’s Commit to Get Fit event needs volunteers. “Our event needs at least 100 volunteers to run safely and effectively, so I hope people will sign up in the coming days. People can help out with participants’ packet assembly, race day registration, racecourse safety and finish line cheering,” says Brad Ryder, race director.

Nancy McKaig, education associate for Employee Experience at St. Joseph Healthcare, serves as the volunteer coordinator for the Commit. “Two years ago, when our event was live, our volunteers had a blast. We trained volunteers in advance of the event, so on the day of the event things went smoothly. We’ll be doing that again this year. I know this will be fun for all.”

The Commit to Get Fit was fortunate in its first year to have strong volunteer support from Husson University students and the Bangor High School cross country teams. “We are grateful to the students and staff at Husson University, as well as the amazing Bangor High Cross-Country teams, for agreeing to volunteer again this year. We cannot thank them enough,” says Nancy McKaig.





While the event is two months away, volunteer commitments ideally are obtained in advance. If we know people are on board as volunteers now, we can be sure that the experience associated with our event is the best possible for all,” says Ryder.

Volunteering for the event is done online at the Commit to Get Fit website. All volunteers will receive a special volunteer, Commit to Get Fit T-shirt.

Through the Commit to Get Fit, St. Joseph Healthcare seeks to promote wellness activities in the region so on Sept. 26 all participants can celebrate their success at becoming more fit. All funds raised through the event support St. Joe’s sexual assault forensic examiner program. The Commit to Get Fit will include a Kids Fun Run, a 5K walk, a 5K run and a 10K run.