ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Kennebec County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $28,950 in grants to four nonprofit organizations through the Community Building Grant Program.

Grant recipients include:



• Augusta Teen Center, for a continuum of positive youth development services to help teenagers suspended from school and first-time offenders learn from their mistakes: $10,000







• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley, Gardiner, for enhanced summer programming for its 14 Pray Street Clubhouse and Chelsea Clubhouses for the summer: $8,477

• Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed, Winthrop, to support free watershed science education programs to counteract a reduction in science education during the 2019-2021 school years: $5,000



• Kennebec Valley YMCA, Augusta, for responsive in-person and online wellness programs, plus an exercise equipment lending library to meet the needs of older adults: $5,473.

MaineCF donors made an additional two grants totaling $7,670 from donor-advised funds.

The Kennebec County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofit organizations that strengthen communities in the county. Proposals are submitted through the MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Application and guidelines can be found at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Kennebec County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Foundation Officer Cate Cronin at 877-700-6800 or by email at ccronin@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.