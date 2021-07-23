Understanding the Wildlife and Marine Impacts of Offshore Wind

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Join Dr. Damian Brady, Agatha B. Darling Associate Professor of Oceanography at the University of Maine at Orono, to learn about how scientists at the University of Maine are and will be researching the impacts of offshore wind on wildlife and the marine ecosystem.

When: Friday, July 30, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.