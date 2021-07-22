There aren’t many high school softball teams in the state that can say their head coach has played in three NCAA Division I softball tournaments and taken four other teams to the NCAAs as the head coach.

But someone with those impressive credentials will be the new softball coach at Bangor High School.

Maureen Barron, who guided Princeton University to four Ivy League titles and NCAA tourney appearances after pitching the Tigers to three berths and two College World Series appearances, will replace Don Stanhope as the Rams’ head coach, according to Bangor High School athletic director Steve Vanidestine .

The wife of University of Maine men’s basketball coach and former Black Bear women’s basketball coach Richard Barron will have the opportunity to coach the couple’s twin daughters, Lane and Rae.

The Barron twins will be seniors this fall.

The 55-year-old Stanhope was the head coach for 16 seasons and guided the Rams to a regular season record of 175-81. Bangor reached the Class A North title game this past spring, losing to eventual state champ Skowhegan.

He left so he and his wife, Jeannie, could move to southern Maine to be closer to their two children, Sam and Alexis, who live in Boston and New York City, respectively.

Barron spent two months as the interim softball coach at the University of Maine in the fall of 2011 after Deb Smith resigned.

Lynn Coutts was hired to replace Smith in November 2011.

In her seven seasons as the head coach at Princeton, Barron compiled a 196-149-1 record.

The 1997 Princeton graduate returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2000 after a stint as a graduate student at the University of Virginia.

She was named the head coach the following year and the Tigers won Ivy League titles, which earned them NCAA berths in 2002, ’03, ’05 and ’06.

She coached two Ivy League Players of the Year, three league Rookies of the Year and four conference Pitchers of the Year.

As a pitcher at Princeton, the Toronto native helped lead the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 1994 and back-to-back College World Series appearances in 1995 and ’96.

Lane Barron was the ace of the Rams pitching staff this past season and Rae Barron was the starting third baseman. They were also two of the Rams’ top hitters.