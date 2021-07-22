MONTPELIER, Vermont — Vermont is expected to receive about $60 million from a proposed national settlement over the toll of prescription opioids, Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Wednesday.
The $26 billion deal calls for the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion, in addition to billions more from the major national drug distribution companies. AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health are each to contribute $6.4 billion. McKesson is to pay $7.9 billion.
Donovan said the final terms of the settlement agreement are still under review.
READ MORE OPIOID EPIDEMIC COVERAGE
The deal calls for at least 70 percent of the money to go to a list of abatement activities such as providing naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses; helping house homeless people with addictions; or educating the public on the dangers of the drugs, among many other possibilities.
“Vermont will likely receive approximately $60 million, and it is imperative that some of this money be directed to local communities to abate the opioid crisis,” Donovan said.
States — except West Virginia, which has already settled with the companies but could receive more through the deal — will have 30 days to approve the agreements.
In 2020, 157 Vermonters died of an opioid overdose, a 38 percent increase from 114 deaths in 2019.