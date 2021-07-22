A Bangor man who was the subject of a two-week manhunt was arrested Wednesday after police spent much of the day at the Hammond Street residence where they located him.

Edward Janak, 45, was arrested at about 3:50 p.m., Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Maine troopers had been trying to locate and arrest him on six outstanding warrants. He was brought to the Penobscot County jail.

Janak had been sought for failing multiple times to appear in court for unlawful possession of drugs, driving without a license after it had been revoked, failure to appear for violating the conditions of his release, and for a probation revocation charge after he was convicted of felony-level aggravated drug trafficking. State police said he also had 11 separate sets of bail conditions stemming from previous arrests.





Maine State Police said he had come to their attention during an unrelated investigation and that they had tracked him to the Hammond Street location where they negotiated his surrender without incident.

Witnesses reported seeing Penobscot County sheriff’s deputies and Bangor police on Hammond Street for most of the day.