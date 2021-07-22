SANFORD — Fr. Raymond Auger will celebrate the 65th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood during a special Mass at Holy Family Church, located on 66 North Avenue in Sanford, on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. All are welcome, and the Mass will also be livestreamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream.

Born in Biddeford in 1929, Fr. Auger attended St. Joseph’s Grammar School and St. Louis High School, both in his hometown. Following his high school graduation, he attended St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont and went on to study philosophy at the Seminary of Philosophy in Montreal. He completed his clerical studies at Le Grand Séminaire de Montréal. Fr. Auger was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1956, by Bishop Daniel J. Feeney in Portland. During his ministry, Fr. Auger served at parishes in Castine, Bangor, Kittery, Millinocket, Northeast Harbor and for over 20 years in Sanford.

Fr. Auger calls his life as a priest a “great gift” and often encourages others who are deciding whether they are being called to the priesthood to engage in an active discernment.





“Don’t sit back and wonder. Go talk to a priest,” he said. “When I went to the seminary, I didn’t know for certain that I would reach my goal, but I wanted to know for myself if God was calling me to be a priest. I went in and I was happy. There were struggles along the way, but you have to persevere to reach your goal. I’ve had a wonderful life. It’s not for everybody, but go find out.”

For more information about the Office of Vocations, the history of the priesthood and religious life in the Diocese of Portland and many other resources, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations.