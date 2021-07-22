CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Leaders & Luminaries Awards, a program started by the bank in 2011 to celebrate the importance of effective nonprofit board leaders in our community. Between now and Sept. 24, the bank is seeking nominations for passionate board directors who are responsible for advancing their organization’s mission and impact. Four winning awardees will be named, and $20,000 in total grants will be made to their respective organizations.

“Through our Leaders & Luminaries program, we’ve been able to celebrate nearly 50 nonprofit board directors and donate more than $175,000 to their organizations,” said Renée Smyth, chief experience & marketing officer at Camden National Bank. “It’s an honor to recognize such impressive, inspiring volunteers who are bringing their passion and vision to our communities, and we’re delighted to open nominations for the 2021 awards.”

All nominations are due Sept. 24. A selection committee, including three independent community members and two executives of Camden National Bank, will review all nominations, and the awardees will be celebrated in the fall. The selection committee is dedicated to making sure the awardees reflect Camden National Bank’s values of fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities.

The Leaders & Luminaries Awards are made possible by Camden National Bank, through The Bank of Maine Foundation. For more details, eligibility requirements and the nomination form, please visit https://www.camdennational.com/leadersandluminaries.