BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has named 15 recent high school graduates as recipients of the Bank’s 2021 Career Technology Education Scholarship. The $1,000 award is presented to students in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation.

Maine scholarship recipients:

Bryce Carter of Ellsworth, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Ellsworth High School and was enrolled in the biomedical research program at Hancock County Technical Center. He plans to study environmental science at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Belinda Catheron of Stueben, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School and was enrolled in the health occupations program at Hancock County Technical Center. She plans to study physical therapy at Husson University.





Emily Lyman of Norridgewock, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Skowhegan High School and was enrolled in the certified nursing assistant program at Somerset Career & Technical Center. She plans to study nursing at Kennebec Valley Community College.

Lillian Philbrook of Ellsworth, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Ellsworth High School and was enrolled in the biomedical research program at Hancock County Technical Center. She plans to study forensic science at Central Maine Community College.

Meghan Reed of Pittsfield, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Maine Central Institute and was enrolled in the early childhood education program at Somerset Career & Technical Center. She plans to study early childhood education at Kennebec Valley Community College.

Hannah Shorey of Franklin, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School and was enrolled in the biomedical research program at Hancock County Technical Center. She plans to study forensic science at Husson University.

Ronald Williams of Columbia Falls, Maine, is a 2021 graduate of Narraguagus Jr./Sr. High School and was enrolled in the culinary arts program at Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology. He plans to study culinary arts/hospitality at Southern Maine Community College.

New Hampshire scholarship recipients:

Lucas Bell of Manchester, New Hampshire, is a 2021 graduate of the Manchester School of Technology, where he was enrolled in the auto mechanics program. He plans to study mechanics at Universal Technical Institute.

Ashtyn Cole of Manchester, New Hampshire, is a 2021 graduate of the Manchester School of Technology, where she was enrolled in the health science program. She plans to study health science at Manchester Community College.

Madison Miller of Newport, New Hampshire, is a 2021 graduate of Newport Middle High School and was enrolled in the health science technology program at Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center. She plans to study biological sciences at the University of Connecticut.

Nika Mitchell of Concord, New Hampshire, is a 2021 graduate of Concord High School and was enrolled in the education program at Concord Regional Technical Center. She plans to study elementary education at St. Michael’s College.

Amaya Simmons of Concord, New Hampshire, is a 2021 graduate of Concord High School and was enrolled in the health science program at Concord Regional Technical Center. She plans to study health care management at Granite State College.

StacyLee Stanley of Manchester, New Hampshire, is a 2021 graduate of the Manchester School of Technology, where she was enrolled in the cosmetology program. She plans to study cosmetology at Empire Beauty School.

Vermont scholarship recipients:

James Parmenter of Wilder, Vermont, is a 2021 graduate of Hartford High School and was enrolled in the business administration program at Hartford Area Career & Technology Center. He plans to study communications at Southern New Hampshire University.

Jewelie-Awna Richards-Safford of Williamstown, Vermont, is a 2021 graduate of Williamstown High School and was enrolled in the construction trades & management program at Randolph Technical Career Center. She plans to study fine woodworking at Northern Vermont University.