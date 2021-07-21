Seven new tent sites have opened along the East Branch of the Penobscot River in the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Near the historic Lunksoos Camps, the new sites are the first major infrastructure project done by the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, the Portland Press Herald reported. The addition more than doubles the total number of roadside sites in the monument, with 12 sites now scattered throughout the area.

The project was funded with support from the National Park Foundation, L.L. Bean and the Roxanne Quimby Foundation, the newspaper reported. In total, the three organizations covered $150,000 of the project’s $165,000 price tag.





Of the new sites, five are intended for a single party, and two can hold groups of visitors. All sites are accessible by road or river.

It is free to enter the monument and stay at the wilderness sites, which are equipped with fire pits, a picnic table, tent platforms and bear-proof food storage boxes.