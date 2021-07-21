A logger working in the woods in Canton suffered serious chest injuries Tuesday when he was pinned by trees.

The man, whom authorities did not identify, was able to reach his cellphone to call for help, but it took rescuers nearly an hour to reach him a mile into the woods off Wentworth Road, according to the Rumford Falls Times.

It took them another 15 minutes to free him from the trees.

The logger was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for significant injuries, the weekly newspaper reported.

Canton is north of Lewiston.