Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms throughout the state.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 153 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 882.

More than 70 percent of Mainers over the age of 20 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 80 percent of Mainers over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated.





In this April 2012 file photo, traffic flows on Interstate 395.

It’s the latest step toward the development of the 6-mile connector that has been in the works and debated for decades.

A field at 1801 Union St. in Bangor that is expected to eventually be the location of a 2-megawatt solar farm.

The solar farm will generate enough energy to power 350 Bangor homes.

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, a home is seen for sale in Bangor.

That’s according to a new analysis from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com that reviewed 300 metropolitan areas across the country. In that ranking, Bangor came in at No. 9, while the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area fell just shy of the top 5 at No. 6.

Representatives from cultural organizations and businesses across the St. John Valley gathered in the Musée culturel du Mont-Carmel to discuss what they need to preserve their work and their culture in the coming years.

Attracting cultural tourists has been a long-time goal for economic development, but selling the area as a tourist destination could commodify and dilute its culture all the same.

Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court speaks at her swearing-in ceremony in Augusta on June 17.

Under the new timeline, the independent redistricting commission will have 45 days to come up with legislative and congressional maps after the census data are released.

In this July 13, 2021, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks to reporters in her cabinet room in Augusta.

The news of the deposit comes just a year after Maine was facing the prospect of large budget shortfalls as the pandemic hammered state revenues.

In this Oct. 2, 2007, file photo, a man works on fiber-optic installation in Norton, Vermont.

Lawmakers have decided on leadership for a new broadband agency equipped with $150 million and tasked with a mandate to achieve universal high-speed internet in Maine.

Jim Carter of Presque Isle, a retired longtime teacher and coach in Caribou who broadcasts high school basketball on wagmtv.com, has written about the first basketball teams in Presque Isle. He is the author of two books about Maine high school basketball.

The history of high school basketball in Aroostook County is to be found, in long-ago stored scorebooks, yearbooks, scrapbooks and memorabilia that reflect an era of sports that wasn’t captured on web pages and livestreams.

