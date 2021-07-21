Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what were talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 153 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 882.
More than 70 percent of Mainers over the age of 20 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 80 percent of Mainers over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated.
Maine seeks to preserve 1,600 acres of Holden wetlands to compensate for I-395 connector
It’s the latest step toward the development of the 6-mile connector that has been in the works and debated for decades.
5,200-panel solar installation planned for Union Street in Bangor
The solar farm will generate enough energy to power 350 Bangor homes.
Bangor is among the nation’s top 20 emerging housing markets
That’s according to a new analysis from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com that reviewed 300 metropolitan areas across the country. In that ranking, Bangor came in at No. 9, while the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area fell just shy of the top 5 at No. 6.
As young people continue to leave northern Maine, locals fear losing their Acadian way of life
Attracting cultural tourists has been a long-time goal for economic development, but selling the area as a tourist destination could commodify and dilute its culture all the same.
Maine high court approves extension of redistricting timeline due to census delays
Under the new timeline, the independent redistricting commission will have 45 days to come up with legislative and congressional maps after the census data are released.
Maine’s rainy day fund has grown to historic high with latest $224M deposit
The news of the deposit comes just a year after Maine was facing the prospect of large budget shortfalls as the pandemic hammered state revenues.
Group tasked with bringing high-speed internet access to Maine sworn in
Lawmakers have decided on leadership for a new broadband agency equipped with $150 million and tasked with a mandate to achieve universal high-speed internet in Maine.
Effort to save large-school basketball in The County documented in new book
The history of high school basketball in Aroostook County is to be found, in long-ago stored scorebooks, yearbooks, scrapbooks and memorabilia that reflect an era of sports that wasn’t captured on web pages and livestreams.
In other Maine news
Waterville mayor considers resigning because of serious heart condition
Christopher Columbus ship replica to extend stay in Castine
Former Deering High and Bowdoin College sports star killed in Cumberland dump truck collision
Western wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert in Maine
Camper detaches from frame in 3-car Clifton crash that blocked Route 9
Brewer man arrested after firing gun in restaurant parking lot
2 new basketball training facilities coming to eastern Maine