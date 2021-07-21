One surprising upside to the pandemic is the number of people who chose to move to or within Maine, escalating real estate prices and creating shortages of homes to buy.

Boosted by out-of-state buyers and moves to rural counties, Maine home sales and prices continue to rise in the double digits this year. This comes after posting a record year in 2020, when median sales prices were up in all 16 counties and unit sales increased almost 10 percent, according to Maine Association of Realtors statistics.

