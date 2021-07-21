BANGOR — Golfers are still needed for Monday, Aug. 23 at Bangor Municipal Golf Course for the Heroes · Hope · Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic to support local pediatric cancer care services and fund a summer camp experience for children and adolescents who are affected by cancer.

The Golf Classic, presented by Bangor Savings Bank, began with a goal to support the McDonald’s Playroom and Parent Room at the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center.

In addition to supporting the pediatric cancer center, the tournament now underwrites the cost of Camp Hope, which provides an opportunity for children who are being or have been treated for cancer or blood disorders to enjoy summer camp experiences in an environment tailored to their healthcare needs. Camp Hope is a collaboration of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Bangor Y. Thanks to Golf Classic supporters, there is no charge for campers and their families to attend camp.



To learn more about the event, or to register a team, visit www.mcdonaldshhhgc.org.