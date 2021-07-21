BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to introduce Beth Salyer, MD to the Northern Light Women’s Health family.

Dr. Salyer earned her bachelor of arts in biology from Colby College. An Army veteran, she earned her doctorate in medicine from the Uniformed Services University.

In addition, Dr. Salyer has completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Coastal AHEC) Wilmington, North Carolina and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.





Dr. Salyer specializes in the following: low and high-risk pregnancy and delivery, abnormal uterine bleeding, menstrual irregularities, adolescent and perimenopausal health, minimally invasive surgery (including Davinci robot-assisted) and non-narcotic management of pelvic pain.

She is currently accepting new patients at Webber Building West, Suite 141, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. You can reach the practice by calling 207-973-4670.

In her free time Dr. Salyer enjoys many outdoor activities, such as running, walking, hiking and fly fishing. She is also an avid reader and enjoys spending time with family and friends.