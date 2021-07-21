FORT KENT — In an effort to provide financial support to its growing faith formation programs, St. John Vianney Parish in Fort Kent will be holding an expanded, four-day garage sale on Aug. 12-15 at St. Louis Church on 26 East Main Street.

The garage sale will be open from Thursday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the faith formation program, particularly in the purchase of supplies and curriculum creation.

The parish is asking community members to consider donating new or gently used items to the garage sale. Items in need include furniture, kitchen appliances, footwear, bedding (blankets, comforters, sheets) and mattresses. Organizers ask that no electronics, electronic fixtures, or clothing be donated this year. To ask about a specific item and whether it can be donated, call 207-834-5656.





Items can be dropped off at the St. Louis Church garage on Saturday, July 31 or Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, or on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-7 p.m.

For more information about dropping off larger items or if you will need assistance in doing so, call Barb at 207-834-3984.