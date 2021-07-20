MATTAPOISETT, Massachusetts — The police chief in a Massachusetts town has been charged with drunken driving, according to state police.

Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons was arrested Saturday night in Bourne. Massachusetts State Police said the 61-year-old was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and was cited for a marked lanes violation.

The agency said a state trooper saw a Lexus SUV driving erratically just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Route 28. The trooper administered Lyons a field sobriety test after pulling over her vehicle.

Lyons, who didn’t respond to an email seeking comment pleaded not guilty during her brief arraignment Monday in Falmouth District Court and was released.

She faces a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence and was also issued a civil violation.

Town Administrator Michael Lorenco declined to comment on Lyons’ job status, saying town officials are examining the details of the case, The Boston Globe reported.