An Old Town man was arrested in Rockland on Monday after an investigation found he had allegedly been involved in an assault earlier this year.

Zachary Lankist, 28, met with a person under the age of 14 in-person after using an online messaging app, according to the Rockland Police Department. Lankist then allegedly assaulted the juvenile.

Lankist has been charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A crime.

The Rockland police, along with the Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault.