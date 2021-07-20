An Old Town man was arrested in Rockland on Monday after an investigation found he had allegedly been involved in an assault earlier this year. 

Zachary Lankist, 28, met with a person under the age of 14 in-person after using an online messaging app, according to the Rockland Police Department. Lankist then allegedly assaulted the juvenile. 

Lankist has been charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A crime. 

The Rockland police, along with the Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...