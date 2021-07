The town of Paris closed its playground Monday after a parent discovered bolts and screws missing from the equipment.

The playground will remain closed until the town can get replacement parts from the manufacturer, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The targeted equipment included a gate on a climbing and slide station at Moore Park on Route 26.

“We do not know when it happened, why it had happened, or who may have been responsible,” Police Chief Michael Dailey told the Sun Journal.