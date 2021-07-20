Cats have nine lives, but a lucky cat in Auburn can save one for a rainy day.

Firefighters battling a fire at a High Street apartment building on Monday discovered an “absolutely adorable” cat inside, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

They rescued and immediately sought medical attention for the feline, providing it oxygen at the scene.





“After receiving treatment for respiratory distress we are happy to report that this brave, little cat is feeling much better, and has since been reunited with its family,” the department said.

No tenants were hurt in the fire, despite the fact the six-unit building was fully occupied when the blaze began, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

