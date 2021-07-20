Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s from north to south, with scattered showers and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine CDC will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
As of Monday, more than 50 percent of Mainers ages 12 to 19 have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Aug. 9, U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to cross the U.S.-Canada border. Travelers will be required to submit their vaccination information beforehand, take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before entry and take a test on arrival.
2 members of Maine child welfare board resign, citing DHHS resistance to oversight
Maine’s child welfare system was thrust back into the spotlight last month following the deaths of four young children.
More than half of Bar Harbor survey respondents say cruise ships hurt town
Bar Harbor has only 5,611 residents, while roughly 250,000 cruise ship passengers visit the town May through November.
Veazie Army hero honored with bridge dedication 50 years after his death
Hayward Carl Spencer was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Vietnam on March 11, 1967.
Janet Mills’ veto of bill to replace CMP and Versant survives
That means the question of whether to create a consumer-owned utility will not appear before voters this November.
Lawmakers pass $983M in COVID relief spending in party-line vote
The question remains as to whether Gov. Janet Mills will sign the bill.
State panel partially sides with Brewer High teacher who complained of anti-LGBTQ bias
The state’s human rights panel on Monday agreed with an investigator’s finding that the Brewer School Department created a hostile work environment for and retaliated against a teacher when she complained about anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
Watch this fisher scamper around the woods in Glenburn
You don’t have to live in far-flung areas of Maine to have the chance to see the state’s most interesting wildlife.
That hummingbird you saw may actually be a moth
You may be looking at one of the state’s largest moths — the hummingbird moth.
Who owns the beach? It depends on state law and tide lines.
As Americans flock to beaches this summer, their toes are sinking into some of the most hotly contested real estate in the country.
In other Maine news
9-year-old boy killed by tow truck in Belfast
Historic covered bridge in Aroostook County destroyed by fire
Maine Turnpike Authority proposes toll increases
Animal rights group calls sentences for former Rockland cops who killed porcupines ‘pitiful’
Man killed in fiery Deer Isle crash identified
Portland City Council will discuss proposed homeless shelter, vote on extending outdoor dining