Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s from north to south, with scattered showers and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine CDC will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

As of Monday, more than 50 percent of Mainers ages 12 to 19 have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Aug. 9, U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to cross the U.S.-Canada border. Travelers will be required to submit their vaccination information beforehand, take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before entry and take a test on arrival.

A photo of Marissa Kennedy is held up for a photographer by an attendee at a 2018 Belfast vigil.

Maine’s child welfare system was thrust back into the spotlight last month following the deaths of four young children.

In this July 22, 2019, file photo, the cruise ship Adventure of the Seas rests in Frenchman Bay off downtown Bar Harbor as a group of tourists stand on a pier and a whale watch boat glides by.

Bar Harbor has only 5,611 residents, while roughly 250,000 cruise ship passengers visit the town May through November.

Frank Jordan (left) and Donald Spencer (right) share a moment together, looking at the newly unveiled sign dedicating the bridge on Main Street as the Hayward Carl Spencer Memorial Bridge in Veazie on Monday.

Hayward Carl Spencer was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Vietnam on March 11, 1967.

In this July 13, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Seth Berry speaks about the governor’s veto of a bill he sponsored to replace the state’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned utility at the State House in Augusta.

That means the question of whether to create a consumer-owned utility will not appear before voters this November.

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, sits in the Maine House of Representatives chamber at the State House in Augusta.

The question remains as to whether Gov. Janet Mills will sign the bill.

The Brewer High School sign is seen in this 2014 file photo. Credit: Ashley L. Conti / BDN

The state’s human rights panel on Monday agreed with an investigator’s finding that the Brewer School Department created a hostile work environment for and retaliated against a teacher when she complained about anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

April Thibodeau was kind enough to send in this footage of a fisher spotted in March behind her home in Glenburn.

You don’t have to live in far-flung areas of Maine to have the chance to see the state’s most interesting wildlife.

The Hummingbird Moth.

You may be looking at one of the state’s largest moths — the hummingbird moth.

In this July 1, 2021, file photo, beach-goers have plenty of room to spread out in Old Orchard Beach.

As Americans flock to beaches this summer, their toes are sinking into some of the most hotly contested real estate in the country.

In other Maine news

9-year-old boy killed by tow truck in Belfast

Historic covered bridge in Aroostook County destroyed by fire

Maine Turnpike Authority proposes toll increases

Animal rights group calls sentences for former Rockland cops who killed porcupines ‘pitiful’

Man killed in fiery Deer Isle crash identified

Portland City Council will discuss proposed homeless shelter, vote on extending outdoor dining