SOUTH PORTLAND — After becoming a certified B Corp in 2015 and 100 percent employee-owned in 2017, ReVision Energy is proving that companies can do incredibly well by doing good in the world. This week the company was recognized by Solar Power World magazine as the No. 1 Solar Contractor in Maine and New Hampshire on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list. It was ranked No. 11 for Residential Solar Contractors nationwide, and No. 10 for Rooftop Solar Contractors nationwide.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states.



“Not even COVID-19 closures and slowdowns could prevent the solar industry from installing fantastic numbers last year,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. “The Solar Power World team is so glad to recognize over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list that not only survived a pandemic but thrived in spite of it.”







The U.S. solar industry grew 43 percent in 2020, installing more solar panels on homes, businesses and across the country than any other year on record. The residential market saw an 11% increase, which is remarkable considering the difficulties of maneuvering home solar projects through pandemic precautions.



The federal government passed a two-year extension on the solar investment tax credit (ITC) at the end of 2020, which will further accelerate solar adoption across all market segments. After installing 19.2 GW in 2020, research firm Wood Mackenzie expects the U.S. solar market to quadruple by 2030.



ReVision Energy employs 300 workers who installed 28.7 megawatts of solar power in 2020. Since its founding in 2003 the company has installed over 100 megawatts of solar. ReVision Energy has four times the number of employees, and installs 14 times the amount of solar that it did in 2013, when the company was first recognized on the Top Solar Contractors list.



Last week ReVision Energy was also named a Best for the World B Corp in recognition of its exemplary performance beyond commercial metrics. Ranking in the top 5 percent of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for their sustainable business practices, ReVision Energy earned this honor because of initiatives such as employee-ownership, paid family leave, and flexible scheduling.



The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilizes Certified B Corporations, which are for-profit companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today there are more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across 77 countries and 153 industries, unified by one common goal: transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall positive impact of the company.



“We are trying to create the business model of the future that is good for people and good for the planet while sharing the success with the employee-owners who are driving the financial results,” said ReVision Energy co-founder Phil Coupe. “Since becoming a certified B Corp in 2015, we have been pleasantly surprised by our ability to attract retain an excellent workforce of people who want to make a difference while making a good living. To all the ‘traditional’ business operators out there we would recommend you look into B Corp certification as quickly as possible if you want to strengthen your company, improve financial results and become more economically and environmentally sustainable.”