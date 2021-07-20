HARBORSIDE — On Sunday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Good Life Center, Vermont researcher and homesteader Greg Joly will review a 1923 writing of Scott Nearing that

explores the nexus between power, money and the unequal application of law enforcement. If you feel that the previous Presidential administration was the worst example of executive malfeasance on record, come explore Scott’s thoughts on an equally corrupt time now a century old, but still sadly contemporaneous.

The Good Life Center Summer Speaker Series has been moved from its traditional Monday night format to Sunday afternoons to facilitate an outdoor event that allows for social distancing. The afternoon events will take place, rain or shine, under a tent on the lawn of the iconic Nearing homestead. Bring your lawn chair, come early and enjoy the beautiful scenery and gardens, tour the handmade stone house, and visit the interesting yurts on the property. No admission charge, suggested donation only.

The mission of the Good Life Summer Speaker Series is to engage and challenge community members to think about the most current societal problems in creative and progressive ways. The title of the speaker series is borrowed from the byline of Helen and Scott Nearing’s famous book (Living the Good Life):’To live sanely and simply in a troubled world.” The Good Life Center is located in Harborside at Forest Farm, the last homestead of authors and icons of the back to the land movement Helen and Scott Nearing. The Good Life Center is open Thursdays through Mondays, 1-5 p.m. or by appointment. To view upcoming speakers and events at the Good Life Center, you may go to http://www.goodlife.org

or call 207-326-8211.