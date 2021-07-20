ROCKLAND — This coming Aug. 13-15, the Rockland waterfront will once again be lined with fine boats and yachts, historic Maine vessels, and tents filled with all aspects of living life on the coast with the 2021 edition of the Maine Boat & Home Show.

“We are so thrilled to be coming back this year,” says show organizer John Hanson, “We really missed it last summer. The Maine Boat & Home Show is a celebration of the creativity of Maine’s small businesses, and it will be great to see everyone again and feel that incredible energy that is the show.”

This year’s is the 19th edition and besides showing the wares of some of Maine’s finest boatbuilders, the tents are filled with artisans, dealers of all sorts of fine stuff, and artists. This year’s tent configuration has been modified to promote more outdoor exhibitors and give both attendees and exhibitors a greater sense of space.





As part of a belated bicentennial celebration, a special event — 200 Years of Maine Boats — will be located in Buoy Park, adjacent to the Maine Boat & Home Show grounds, and open free to the public. Vessels ranging from birchbark canoes to the ultra- modern 3D-printed boat 3Dirigo from the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center will be on display. Here, people can see a wide selection of boats from Maine’s past, present and future.

Other special events include a demo day of kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards with guides from Maine Sport Outfitters, a children’s area run by the Coastal Children’s Museum, and a radio-controlled model sailboat regatta. There will be sea chanty singing by the renowned Maine group, Roll and Go.

For tickets and more information about the Maine Boat & Home Show go to www.maineboats.com/boatshow or call 800-565-4951.

Held annually on the second weekend in August on the waterfront in Rockland, the Maine Boat & Home Show attracts thousands of discerning attendees from all over the country and world. The three-day event is also Maine’s only in-the-water boat show. As always, the show will feature boats in the water and boats on land, plus music, art, food, furniture, and fun. The show was founded in 2003 by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine.