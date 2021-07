An Old Town man has been identified as the person who was killed in a car crash on Valley Avenue in Bangor Sunday morning.

Donald Ketchen, 79, died after his car left the road and went down an embankment before coming to a violent stop, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Betters described the car as having “catastrophic” damage. Ketchen was the sole occupant of the car.