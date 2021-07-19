SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Learn from a master of the Eastern Woodland Flute, Hawk Henries, and make your own flute from bamboo using only hand tools – carving knives, files, sandpaper and fire, on Wednesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor (4 Herrick Road). All tools and materials will be provided.

The workshop will be tailored to each participant’s level of experience, and beginners are welcome. Hawk will teach in a relaxed setting, allowing everyone to ask questions and talk about their experience as they learn the art of flute-making. Space is limited and registration is required. The fee is $65 per person. Sign up at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/LbPWR.