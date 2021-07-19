WATERVILLE — Fr. Sebastian White, O.P., a Dominican friar and editor-in-chief of Magnificat, will present “Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Peace of Soul: I Will Give You Rest” in Waterville on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. All are welcome at the gathering which will be held in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel located on 101 Silver Street.

Since 2018, Fr. White has served as editor of Magnificat, a monthly publication designed for daily use that encourages liturgical and personal prayer. Each edition contains a welcome greeting and editorial on something of spiritual significance from Fr. White, blessings and prayers, hymns, meditations on the Gospel, essays from a variety of contributors in the Catholic community, and art commentaries.

A native of Waterville, Fr. White graduated from Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts, with a degree in economics. After college, he lived in Austria for four years: two years studying at the International Theological Institute and two years working for the Franciscan University of Steubenville’s study abroad program. During his time in Austria, he first encountered the Order of Preachers (also known as the Dominican Order) in Vienna. In 2008, he entered the novitiate for the Province of St. Joseph and in May of 2014, he was ordained to the priesthood at St. Dominic Church in Washington, D.C.



For more information about Magnificat or to subscribe, visit http://us.magnificat.net/home. For more information about the presentation on Aug. 1, call 207) 872-7072.