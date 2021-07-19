BRADLEY — On the Feast Day of St. Ann, St. Ann Church in Bradley invites all to gather for a special celebration of the parish’s namesake, the community, and each other.

The festival at the church, located on 84 Main Street, will be held on Monday, July 26, starting with a Holy Hour at 5 p.m. and Mass at 6 p.m. A reception hosted by the Ladies of St. Ann will be hosted in the church hall after the Mass.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to honor the Mother of the Mother of God, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate who we are,” said Fr. Kyle Doustou, pastor of the Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, of which St. Ann is a part. “Everyone is invited. Bring a friend!”





July 26 is the feast of St. Ann as well as St. Joachim. It was in the home of Joachim and Ann where the Blessed Virgin Mary received her training to be the Mother of God. Thus, devotion to Ann and Joachim is an extension of the affection Christians have always professed toward our Blessed Mother. St. Ann is the patron saint, of among others, mothers, pregnant women, and childless couples, and she is honored as a holy and efficacious woman.

St. Ann Church in Bradley became a parish in 1934, with the present church dedicated a year later. For more information, contact the parish at 207-827-4000.