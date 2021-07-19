PORTLAND — PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic, the first of its kind in Maine, will hold a grand opening celebration at its location on 191 Marginal Way in Portland on Sunday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

PetMedic bridges the gap between family veterinarians and emergency hospitals. The clinic, which opened its doors in May, offers coordinated, convenient and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. PetMedic complements pet owners’ trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. The first PetMedic clinic opened in Watertown, Massachusetts in 2020.

The Sunday morning grand opening is open to the public, so please mark your calendars and plan to come by to meet the veterinarians and staff and tour the clinic.

For more information about PetMedic, please visit www.petmedicurgentcare.com.