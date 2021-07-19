BAR HARBOR — Artist Erika Rosso leads a plein air watercolor class for the Wendell Gilley Museum at Seawall in Acadia National Park on Saturday, July 24 beginning at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until noon. Students will paint what they see in nature with a focus on capturing the landscape and the movement of birds. Participants should be prepared to walk over rocks, sit for long stretches near the shore and hike to their painting site.

This class is suitable for beginner to intermediate painters but does require curiosity and a willingness to experiment; it is geared for adults but also accepts mature students aged 12 and older. Students should bring a watercolor pad, watercolor brushes and paints, a palette, a water vessel and rag for cleaning brushes, and if desired, a towel or cushion to sit on. Registration is required for this workshop and the number of spaces is limited. The fee is $35. Register online here: http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/JE8dL.