PRESQUE ISLE — With the busy schedules of families these days, fast food often becomes a convenient, and sadly unhealthy, norm for many. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, the Aroostook County Action Program, and Northern Maine Community College are joining forces to offer a healthier alternative for families.

“While fast food may always have a place in our demanding schedules due to convenience, there are healthier options that families can have fun making together at home that still have the taste of some of our fast food favorites,” said Dawn Roberts, community health specialist at AR Gould Hospital.

Family Cooking is a free, two-part series being led by Katie Putnam, an independent consultant, and Jenna Norton of ACAP. Classes will be on two consecutive Wednesdays, July 21 and July 28, from 6-8 p.m. in the new teaching kitchen at NMCC.





“The teaching kitchen at NMCC is an amazing resource for programs like this,” said Roberts. “With multiple cooking stations and a large screen that shows participants close up video of what the teachers are doing during their hands-on demonstrations, it brings these cooking classes to the next level. All participants will be prepping and cooking along with the instructors so that they are creating the recipes they are learning.”

During the first class, participants will learn how to make oven-baked “fried” chicken tenders, homemade sauces and copycat curly fries. The following week they will make “Big Mac” salad and a copycat healthy Frosty. All materials for the class will be provided for participants, and door prizes will be drawn for participants who attend both classes.



Due to COVID, classes are restricted to 12 adults, who may be accompanied by a child at least four years of age. Masks will be required during the class. Preregistration is required by contacting Dawn Roberts at droberts@northernlight.org or 207-768-4248.