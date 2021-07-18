Do you know which Maine city was recently named one of the best and safest place to live in the country? How about what blocked the road to the Penobscot Narrows Bridge? Test your knowledge with “Quiz ME, BDN!”

Visit our Instagram stories as we quiz you on the popular news from the past week. Find yourself stumped? Just swipe up on the story and you can read all about it again.

Take this week’s quiz and be automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see KISS at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on Aug. 19.

The quiz will stay up on Instagram for 24 hours, so you have until 12 p.m. Monday to finish. Good luck!