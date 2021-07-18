MANCHESTER, N.H. — A grocery store operator has paid over $27,000 in fines to the U.S. Department of Labor after an investigation found that some minors employed by the business were cleaning power-driven meat mixers and grinders and others worked in violation of federal hours restrictions.

Federal child labor laws prohibit employees under 18 from operating or cleaning the machines.

On The Vine Marketplace in Scarborough, Maine, recently paid a fine for that violation and one at its sister store in Exeter, New Hampshire, after the department identified two minors under 16 who worked too many hours.