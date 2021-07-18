Summer is the peak of corn season, which means the tasty cobs are plentiful and inexpensive at grocery stores and farmers markets. That also means it’s the perfect time to cook with corn.

If a recipe calls for frozen corn kernels, try using fresh corn instead for fresher, more flavorful results. Simply shuck the corn, remove the silks and rest the base of the ear on the side of the bowl as you run your knife up and down the cob (or use this handy hack for removing corn kernels). For recipes with minimal cooking like salads and salsas, blanch the kernels first by bringing a small pot of unsalted water to a boil, adding the kernels, cooking for a minute and then draining.

Here are 7 ways you can use in-season corn in your kitchen this summer.





Lemony steak and veggie chopped salad with ramen

This lemony steak and veggie chopped salad with ramen is all about balance. Juicy bits of cucumbers, crisp peppers, sweet tomatoes and — of course — corn are mixed together with savory shallots, fresh steak and a tangy lemon vinaigrette that you will want to eat for the rest of the summer.

Scalloped corn casserole

It may technically be a Thanksgiving recipe, but this scalloped corn casserole is perfect for a potluck, with its creamy, corny filling and crispy breadcrumb crust.

Venison shepherd’s pie

Venison Shepherd’s Pie. Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver

If you have frozen deer meat leftover from hunting season, save this recipe for a cool summer day when you want something to warm your bones. This venison shepherd’s pie is a delicious way to enjoy all the bounty that nature has to offer.

Corn on the cob with compound butter

It’s hard to beat corn on the cob, but compound butter — which is just butter with tasty and flavorful mix-ins — is a great way to instantly elevate this classic summer treat. Making compound butter is easy and you can make a wide range of different flavors with whatever you have in your kitchen.

Curried corn soup

Curried Corn Soup. Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver

The mix of Indian spices along with sweet and starchy corn makes for an absolute perfect marriage of flavors in this curried corn soup. Plus, with the golden hue from the corn and the spices, this soup looks as good as it tastes.

Honey maple cornbread

Honey Maple Cornbread. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This honey maple cornbread is a sweet northern-style cornbread that takes minutes to whip up. It’s easy enough to toss together when you get home from work, but delicious enough to feel special any night of the week. A half-cup of fresh corn kernels adds an extra-sweet punch.

Corn pudding

This corn pudding connects one food writer to another. Credit: Courtesy of Sandy Oliver

This recipe for corn pudding is a riff on one from famed Maine food writer Mildred “Brownie” Schrumpf, who wrote a beloved column for the Bangor Daily News from 1951 to 1994. Fresh corn kernels make for a delicious pudding, and all the rest of the ingredients are pantry supplies. Toss them into a blender, hit the button, and when it looks like a lumpy batter, pour it into a casserole, add a little grated cheese, and bake it.

Don’t let corn season pass you by. These delicious recipes will help you to enjoy corn in all its golden glory.