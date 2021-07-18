CAMDEN – The Shotwell Drive-In’s Summer Series continues with “Sign O’The Times,” a film by and of Prince on Thursday, July 22, and Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic” on Saturday, July 24. Sign O’The Times is co-presented by the Midcoast Music Academy. Both screenings will start at 8:30 p.m.

Prince’s 1987 concert film “Sign O’The Times” was intended as a companion piece to the double album of the same name. Shot at Paisley Park Studios and on tour in Belgium and the Netherlands, the film has been out of print in the U.S. since the early ‘90s. In 2016, Rolling Stone said, “But it’s ‘Sign O’ the Times,’ a concert movie now remarkably hard to find in the U.S., that remains the star’s finest cinematic moment, a svelte jolt of everything that captures Prince at his most dazzling: the singing, the dancing, the multi-instrumental talent, the rapport with his band and those bolero-chic outfits.”

In Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic,” renowned oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) has sworn vengeance upon the rare shark that devoured a member of his crew. In addition to his regular team, he is joined on his boat by Ned (Owen Wilson), a man who believes Zissou to be his father, and Jane (Cate Blanchett), a journalist pregnant by a married man. They travel the sea, all too often running into pirates and, perhaps more traumatically, various figures from Zissou’s past, including his estranged wife, Eleanor (Anjelica Huston).

The Shotwell Summer Series is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Please arrive by 8:15. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Concessions — including Cold Toes Tacos and Maine Kebab — and restrooms are available on site.