The July speaker for People-Nature-Art quite literally takes nature and creates art with it. Then he takes it a bit further and makes music, too. Hawk Henries is a master of the Eastern Woodland Flute, making the flutes and composing music for them. He will talk about his art – and perform for us – at the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor on Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.



A member of the Nipmuc Nation, he has been making wooden flutes by hand for more than 30 years. His flutes are in museums and private collections around the world, and he has performed nationwide and overseas in venues including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian, with the London Mozart Players in England and, most recently, with Yo-Yo Ma in Acadia National Park. Join us for this exciting in-person event which will be held outside on the Gilley lawn.



There is no fee to attend, but reservations are required and seating is limited. When you sign up, let us know whether you’ll attend in-person or via Zoom.

Sign up at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/R6zXR.