University of Maine Sports Hall of Famer Kim Corbitt, a point guard on the women’s basketball team who was the America East Player of the Year in 2005 and was a two-time AE Defensive Player of the Year, has been named the senior vice president of people and culture for the National Basketball Association’s Phoenix Suns.

Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley announced the hiring this week.

According to the Suns’ website, Corbitt will lead all human resources functions for the Suns, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns Arena and affiliated entities. She will also serve as a member of the organization’s senior executive team.





The Suns are currently tied up 2-2 with the Milwaukee Bucks in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

Corbitt, a two-year captain at UMaine who was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2010, also served as an assistant coach at UMaine after graduating with a degree in biological engineering in 2005.

Corbitt is fourth on the all-time list for assists with 436. Her UMaine teams won three America East regular season titles and the tourney championship in 2004 which earned the Black Bears an NCAA Tournament berth.

“Kim’s hiring advances our ongoing vision of creating a model professional sports organization, both on the court and off,” Rowley said.

“Her unique background as a basketball player and coach, coupled with her impressive corporate record of building on existing success, reflect a drive for championship behavior that makes her a perfect fit.”

Before coming to the Suns, Corbitt was the Chief Human Resources Officer for The Hillman Group based in Cincinnati.

Corbitt was a graduate assistant coach at Purdue University under her former UMaine coach Sharon Versyp and has also been the head basketball coach at Cincinnati’s Withrow High School.

She is the CEO and founder of Girls with GRIT, a non-profit organization that seeks to build confidence in girls through sports.

“This position gives me a unique opportunity to leverage both my professional experience and my passion for the game in support of a culture that emphasizes the best in every member,” Corbitt said.