Seven people were arrested Thursday following a 3-month investigation that led to a drug bust in York County.

Agents said an investigation into fentanyl trafficking led them to a home at 34 Coley Trafton Road in Shapleigh, where they found 28 people living on the property. Some were in the house while others were sleeping in cars, campers, tents and mobile homes.

A search led to the discovery of 36 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine, one loaded firearm and $2,459 in suspected drug proceeds, agents said.

The homeowner, Ryan Murray, 37, was charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. Murray was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon from York County.

Murray is being held at the York County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Elysie Nichols, 22, of Shapleigh, was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. Police said Nichols also had an extraditable arrest warrant from New Hampshire for possession of meth, heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell. She is also being held at the York County Jail.

David Demirai, 40, of Berwick, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for failing to stop for a police officer.

Gregory Cote, 29, of Sanford, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation and theft.

Dawn Tessier, 38, of Sanford, was arrested on an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for possession of meth.

Brandon Scamman, 41, of Baldwin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for violation of a protective order.

Justin Royal, 26, of Sanford, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a license, violation of conditions of release, failure to make notification of a motor vehicle accident, unlawful possession schedule drugs and theft.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said it anticipates several more people to be charged with drug trafficking.