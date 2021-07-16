A Portland man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his car on Route 1 in Brunswick while under the influence and fled the scene Thursday morning.

Randy Boucher, 47, is facing charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating under the influence of drugs and violating conditions of release, Brunswick police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., Boucher was southbound on the highway when he allegedly crashed into the media cable guardrails, causing significant damage to both the cable guardrail system and the car. Witnesses said the car had been swerving “all over the road.”

When Brunswick officers arrived at the scene, they found the 2011 Chevy HHR with no driver in sight. A Freeport police dog and her handler were called to assist in the search for the driver.

Boucher was found about a mile away from the scene of the crash, police said. Boucher was brought to the Cumberland County Jail without bail.