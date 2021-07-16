PORTLAND, Maine — Maine health officials are hopeful a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the largest airport in the state will help drive up immunization rates.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is working with Portland International Jetport on the new clinic, which will be open to travelers and residents. The clinic, which does not require appointments, began on Tuesday and is operating seven days per week.

Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. More than two-thirds of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.





The addition of the airport clinic is “another way to ensure that Maine is one of the safest places to be this summer,” said Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

The clinic will use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for coronavirus, state officials said. It’ll be open to anyone age 18 or older and it will be free, officials said.