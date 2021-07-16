A man was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a boat chase on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol said it was asked to help the Gilford Police Department catch a suspect who had fled the scene of a domestic violence assault in a boat near the Smith Cove area on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Marine Patrol said it spotted the suspect, Peter Morrissette, 59, of Gilford, and approached him. Officials had a brief conversation, but Morrissette refused to cooperate and the boat again left the area.

The chase continued at varying speeds across a large portion of Lake Winnipesaukee, officials said. After approximately an hour, officers were able to call Morrissette who agreed to turn himself in.

Morrissette was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, careless and negligent operation of boats, disobeying an officer, disorderly conduct and domestic violence-simple assault.

Anyone who witnessed the chase or who has further information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112.